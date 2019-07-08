Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Its Cit Group (CSL) Holding by $9.18 Billion as Share Value Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Valuation Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group (CSL) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 74,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14B, down from 141,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 119,318 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $195.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TESTIFIES TO EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.70 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,755 shares. Hamel Associate Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,986 shares. Harvard Mngmt Co Inc holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 306,399 shares. Edgemoor Advsr accumulated 28,924 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 33,501 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Optimum Advsrs has invested 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 27,418 are owned by Palisade Cap Lc Nj. Troy Asset reported 54,589 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.27% stake. St Johns Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,212 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,844 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Asset owns 2.90 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Carmignac Gestion invested in 3.23 million shares. Steinberg Asset Management has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 530 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 6,436 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Caxton Lp owns 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,622 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 180 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.61% or 20,101 shares. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 595,497 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 5.13 million shares. Profund Ltd holds 5,581 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 2,147 were reported by Heartland Advsrs. Sei Invests reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 30,760 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. Shares for $3.63M were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN. The insider ROBERTS DAVID A sold 3,610 shares worth $438,615.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38 million for 14.38 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares to 215,648 shares, valued at $3.81B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).