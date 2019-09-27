Hahn Capital Management Raised Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC); Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Lifted Holding in Waste Mgmt (WM) by $497,375 as Share Value Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 589,121 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 22,407 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 18,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 2.22M shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca holds 0.35% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 313 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Gp stated it has 45,695 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability holds 363 shares. Johnson Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 359 shares. Moreover, Old National Natl Bank In has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4,297 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.03% or 14,048 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 17,918 shares in its portfolio. Signature And Inv Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 19,913 shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Tru Of Vermont owns 63 shares. National Bank Of Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16,078 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $18.13B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group (NYSE:CIT) by 35,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,143 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. On Tuesday, September 3 the insider Zhou Catherine bought $100,028.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Holderness Invs Company has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Counselors owns 89,934 shares. New York-based Gideon Capital Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Bridgeway Management has 0.69% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 464,800 shares. Asset One invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burney has invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prudential Public Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 30,208 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 22,297 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.78% or 66,603 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Smithfield invested in 4,809 shares. Philadelphia invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv invested in 2,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Madison Inv Holdg invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares.

