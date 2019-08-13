Hahn Capital Management Raised Its Emcor Group (EQIX) Holding by $334.89 Million as Market Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Has Decreased by $351,058 Its Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07B, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $553.3. About 398,745 shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century owns 1.05 million shares. National Pension reported 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 3,159 shares in its portfolio. First Tru L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 227,337 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,155 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prudential Fincl stated it has 107,035 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 964 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 37 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 516,362 shares or 3.83% of its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 6,644 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 306,349 shares in its portfolio. Uss Inv Management Limited has invested 2.34% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 703 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL) by 74,893 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $8.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,150 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.00 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cim Mangement owns 5,223 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,184 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0.53% or 19,461 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 408,973 shares. Csu Producer Resource invested in 3.86% or 5,000 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 145,959 shares. 23,771 are held by Chesley Taft Associates Lc. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 8,545 shares. Van Strum Towne owns 1,264 shares. Barr E S & owns 1,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 161,142 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Co. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Plancorp invested in 0.45% or 6,179 shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares to 109,962 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Select.