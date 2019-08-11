Hahn Capital Management Position in Jacobs Engineering (LH) Raised by $8.71 Billion as Stock Rose; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $78.40 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54B, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 441,864 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 940 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 972,406 shares. Qs Ltd holds 15,300 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability holds 0% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com holds 0.51% or 3,170 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Korea Invest accumulated 82,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 32,216 were reported by United Services Automobile Association. Cibc Asset holds 11,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 75 shares. 1.17 million are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL) by 74,893 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $8.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS) by 100,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,974 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT).