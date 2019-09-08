Hahn Capital Management Position in Jacobs Engineering (LH) Has Lifted by $8.71 Billion as Market Value Rose; Gmt Capital Cut U S Concrete (USCR) Holding by $4.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 168,129 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 billion, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 708,991 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.08 million are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Strs Ohio owns 23,168 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 0.15% or 494,978 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cannell Peter B And holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 132,791 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 154 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 148,852 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 512,610 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation invested in 22,000 shares. 8,195 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Mgmt. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 8,819 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 132,161 shares. Hahn Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 199,639 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares to 400,150 shares, valued at $37.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 6,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,913 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $19.53M for 9.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 87,800 shares to 781,335 shares, valued at $48.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 5.92M shares in the quarter, for a total of 73.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Paloma Mngmt Co stated it has 5,517 shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Amer Intl Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 12,123 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 24,396 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Asset Mngmt One holds 54,620 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 5,428 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited owns 34,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% stake. 20,000 were accumulated by Millrace Asset Grp Inc. Dupont Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 341,868 shares. The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 6,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

