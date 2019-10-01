Hahn Capital Management Position in Carlisle Companies (CSL) Has Decreased by $1.12 Billion as Market Value Rose; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (CSL) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 58,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21B, down from 66,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.79. About 64,302 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 83.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 242,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 48,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, down from 291,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 1.00M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 4th Update; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Speak Retail Group Announces Agreement with Walmart to Deliver Custom Closed Loop Payment Solutions

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 479,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of America De invested in 375,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 82,935 shares. Eulav Asset Management accumulated 0.46% or 86,800 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt invested 0.71% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Kennedy Capital Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Barclays Public holds 12,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 15,654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc reported 3,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Company stated it has 152,884 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 213,874 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 12,822 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Networks Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.07% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 2,542 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Cap owns 5,052 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Capital Ltd Ltd Liability holds 655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lathrop Investment holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 154,029 shares. 2,534 were reported by Athena Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisory Ser Network Llc holds 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 45,545 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 9,075 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2,044 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 696,682 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability owns 91,132 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 17,984 shares. Grimes And Comm stated it has 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Willow Creek Wealth Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,010 shares. Brinker reported 2,962 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs holds 0.12% or 8,597 shares.