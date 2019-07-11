Hahn Capital Management Lowered Stake in Genpact LTD (HXL) by $521.67 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Cut Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (HXL) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 512,611 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 billion, down from 520,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $80.36 lastly. It is down 0.26% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 41,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $202.46. About 798,080 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people In his new book “Fair Shot,” Hughes outlines a proposal for “guaranteed income,” to lift health and education outcomes in the U.S; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users Quarter End 2.2B; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Mngmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,393 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 19,733 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.48 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Management Limited Company invested in 6.25% or 186,708 shares. 22,569 are held by Alpine Management Ltd. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,735 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 2,429 shares. Hartwell J M LP holds 7.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259,688 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corsair Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Night Owl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.41% or 73,996 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares & holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,585 shares. Asset One holds 1.17M shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.64 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 631,923 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt stated it has 169,743 shares. Btim reported 89,382 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.31% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Trillium Asset Ltd Llc has 317,476 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd reported 75 shares. Cipher Lp invested in 25,361 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hood River Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 322,464 shares. 1.87 million were reported by Bankshares Of America Corporation De. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 1.13M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 33,474 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 17,418 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 438 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).