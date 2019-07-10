Hahn Capital Management Lifted Stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by $8.71 Billion as Share Value Rose; Cummins (CMI) Holding Held by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54B, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 600,263 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, January 18 the insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10,856 shares to 741,498 shares, valued at $36.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G) by 4,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,270 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings.

