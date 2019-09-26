Hahn Capital Management Increases Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Cut Stake by $758,322 as Stock Price Declined

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, down from 273,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 17.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 589,121 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 23,039 shares to 370,797 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Prtnrs invested in 0.75% or 3.02 million shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.38% or 80,127 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Group invested in 18,585 shares or 0.41% of the stock. West Family Invests owns 120,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap holds 9,450 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 1.65M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel accumulated 35,605 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 22.49 million shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Boston Lc reported 231,687 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 821,955 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prns Llc has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 181,057 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bath Savings Trust Comm accumulated 21,082 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chi-Med Highlights Oral Presentations at 2019 CSCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Demonstrates 26.4Tbps on MAREA Transatlantic Subsea Cable – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Signature & Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 19,145 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 108,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited reported 1.06 million shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 38,496 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 63,365 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt reported 61,827 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.02% or 7,553 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated holds 276,549 shares. Sit Investment Assoc owns 9,475 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 31,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Epoch Investment Partners stated it has 101,983 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.