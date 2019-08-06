Hahn Capital Management Increased Carter’s (EWBC) Holding by $237.21 Million; As Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $2.55 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 40,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 342,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70M, down from 383,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 332,336 shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI)

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43B, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 720,582 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIGI) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce 2nd Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IJR, SIGI, FCFS, AAXN: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 1.13 million shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $177.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 7,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has 1.04% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.05% or 1.25 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) or 2,900 shares. Argyle Cap Management Inc accumulated 5,474 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 9,298 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs holds 1.68% or 78,578 shares in its portfolio. California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Security Trust has 900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.05% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 84,248 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.17% or 428,354 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0.02% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Ubs Asset Americas owns 42,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 103,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 598,691 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 74,264 shares in its portfolio. Burney Communication has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company has 4,675 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 166,431 shares. 74,987 are held by Shell Asset Management. Aristotle Capital Management Lc reported 5.68 million shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Dupont Cap Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Glenmede Company Na has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 59,430 shares. 13.79 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Savings Bank holds 0% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,637 shares.