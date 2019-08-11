Hahn Capital Management Holding in Sei Investments (WAB) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $1.08 Million as Stock Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.64M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 7.63 million shares traded or 275.88% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,511 were reported by Rowland Inv Counsel Adv. Dupont Management holds 88,285 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1,074 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Gp owns 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 23,740 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Lp has invested 0.59% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sigma Counselors has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 111,399 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 5,180 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 2.38M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 45,248 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 966,445 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability holds 1.12% or 388,947 shares. Confluence Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.88% or 1.54 million shares. First Mercantile Communications holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,850 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS) by 100,038 shares to 488,974 shares, valued at $42.64 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:PVH) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,079 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson.