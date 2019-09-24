Hahn Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by $10.63 Billion; Dragoneer Investment Group Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $8.91 Million; Stock Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 658,323 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 13.82 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 309,000 shares to 628,410 shares, valued at $91.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Futu Hldgs Ltd by 392,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sunlands Online Ed Group.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 7,949 shares to 58,449 shares, valued at $8.21 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 52,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,876 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were bought by Irving Paul H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt holds 19,900 shares. Carroll Fin Inc has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 455,441 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 50,063 shares stake. 10,338 are owned by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Capital Research Global invested in 4.06M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 17,918 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Personal Finance Ser reported 217 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.43% or 118,365 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 69,046 shares. California-based Pacific Glob Invest Communication has invested 0.68% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Colonial Tru stated it has 65,175 shares.