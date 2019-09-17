Hahn Capital Management Has Upped Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position by $10.63 Billion; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 2548.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 76,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 79,068 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 2,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.12. About 1.23M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 370,507 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. 2,512 shares valued at $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3.

