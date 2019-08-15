Hahn Capital Management Has Upped Its Carter’s (EWBC) Position by $237.21 Million; Share Price Declined; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position as Share Price Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43B, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 1.08M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10,856 shares to 741,498 shares, valued at $36.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,150 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:HXL).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Beaten-Down Shares Of Strong Companies: Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PINTEC Empowers East West Bank in its Digital Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 257,287 shares or 0.08% of the stock. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Natl Pension Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 6,949 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 138,216 shares. The New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Citigroup holds 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 195,329 shares. Stevens LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pacific Inv Mgmt Co owns 79,105 shares. Boston reported 4.68 million shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.39% or 70,410 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Alps Advsr reported 7,765 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 1.08 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White has 37,566 shares. First Business Ser Incorporated holds 11,221 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Oh invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Freestone Cap Holdings Limited Liability Company owns 7.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,875 shares. South Texas Money Management reported 55,238 shares. Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.69M shares. Sentinel Trust Company Lba has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Strategies holds 6,460 shares. Sage Finance Group Inc Incorporated owns 203 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability owns 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,893 shares. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell Associates has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 174 shares. Montag & Caldwell Lc holds 3.56% or 359,056 shares in its portfolio.