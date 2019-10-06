Hahn Capital Management Has Upped East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake; Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding Has Upped by Spirit Of America Management Corp

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 80,545 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 73,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. It closed at $42.24 lastly. It is down 26.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) by 32,592 shares to 239,371 shares, valued at $23.35 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 52,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,876 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. $100,028 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was bought by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Management Ri holds 0.14% or 7,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 420,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 269 are owned by Hexavest. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 340,469 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.38 million shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust accumulated 80 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 232,784 shares. Td Asset accumulated 0.01% or 85,843 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.38% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 72,991 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

