Hahn Capital Management Has Raised Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by $246.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Target (TGT) Share Value Rose, Viking Fund Management Lifted Stake by $560,000

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78B, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $145.02. About 678,276 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.72. About 4.86M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Res (NYSE:CLR) by 10,000 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd reported 29 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 109,735 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested in 2,241 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 30 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Resolution holds 7.03% or 1.52M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 198,945 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.58 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Phocas Corp stated it has 0.33% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Alps Advsrs stated it has 6,062 shares.