Hahn Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) as Market Value Declined; As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, Holder Generation Investment Management Llp Has Cut by $56.25 Million Its Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 371,353 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 446,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 2.85M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360.50 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 378,786 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 57,553 shares in its portfolio. Edmp Inc accumulated 3,020 shares. Marvin & Palmer Associates invested in 4.06% or 48,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0.28% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34 shares. Whittier Trust Co has 4,770 shares. Cibc Ww Inc has 27,017 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 6,055 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,468 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 2,155 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Company owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp accumulated 81,984 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eagle Llc holds 0.55% or 109,130 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 445,390 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82 million for 16.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16,078 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $18.13 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 53,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,020 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Holdings Inc..