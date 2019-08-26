Hahn Capital Management Has Raised Its Emcor Group (EQIX) Stake by $334.89 Million; Stock Rose; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $7.21 Million as Stock Value Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $771.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 584,859 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 billion, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 319,206 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:HXL) by 7,543 shares to 512,611 shares, valued at $35.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:PVH) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,079 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,400 shares. Intact Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New Amsterdam Prtn has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 18 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Illinois-based First Advsr Lp has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gradient Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Us Fincl Bank De reported 8,556 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has 0.77% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 7,157 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 0.04% or 703 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 87,930 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The accumulated 15,814 shares. California-based Chartist Incorporated Ca has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

