Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Fidelity National Financial (FRC) Position by $389.38 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $785,955; Stock Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 12,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 10,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $14.06 during the last trading session, reaching $510.03. About 212,775 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FRC) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 261,837 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.30 billion, down from 265,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 673,693 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 10 shares. Moreover, Alps has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Clearbridge Limited Co owns 1.22M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Llc has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,877 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 16,209 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,042 shares. Barton Inv has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 262,155 shares stake. Chartist Inc Ca reported 563 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 2,118 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 21,299 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Investment reported 1,708 shares stake.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 36,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,528 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $204.48 million for 18.73 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL).