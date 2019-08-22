Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered By $488.35 Million Its Albemarle (ALB) Position; PETROFAC LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (POFCF) SI Increased By 0.45%

PETROFAC LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:POFCF) had an increase of 0.45% in short interest. POFCF’s SI was 1.34 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.45% from 1.33M shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 1113 days are for PETROFAC LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:POFCF)’s short sellers to cover POFCF’s short positions. It closed at $4.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Albemarle (ALB) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 5,957 shares as Albemarle (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 226,888 shares with $18.60B value, down from 232,845 last quarter. Albemarle now has $6.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 1.73M shares traded or 23.06% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 26.13 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 6,898 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 153,412 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd has 8,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 8,888 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,375 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 99,560 are owned by Citigroup.

Among 11 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Albemarle Corp has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $94.36’s average target is 49.12% above currents $63.28 stock price. Albemarle Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Oppenheimer maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $12800 target.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. Shares for $70,850 were bought by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.