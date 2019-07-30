Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by $334.89 Million; Epoch Investment Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Geo Group New (GEO) as Stock Price Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 billion, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $493.18. About 93,508 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 758,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 812,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 339,154 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO)

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankunited (NYSE:BDX) by 2,329 shares to 157,661 shares, valued at $39.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,837 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 362,377 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Credit Suisse Ag holds 127,880 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested in 3,699 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 19,178 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 38,796 shares. Commerce National Bank has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc accumulated 0.57% or 20,627 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 7,346 shares. Consolidated Gp owns 6,500 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,600 shares. Financial Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eii Mngmt holds 921 shares. Whittier owns 2,584 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 0.01% or 588 shares.