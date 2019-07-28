Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by $237.21 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Boothbay Fund Management Boosted Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 billion, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 606,350 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 222.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 16,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,956 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 7,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FRC) by 3,876 shares to 261,837 shares, valued at $26.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,963 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership reported 0.6% stake. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Axa invested in 0% or 5,703 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 128,921 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co has 37,825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Epoch Prtnrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 96,990 shares. Palouse Mgmt has 0.09% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4,808 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 99,816 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.27% or 45,650 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 87,534 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd accumulated 8,542 shares. World Asset Inc owns 6,929 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 20,034 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc reported 2.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Ins owns 54,825 shares. Burney has 0.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Com Ca stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell Reed Fincl reported 1.17 million shares stake. Aldebaran Fincl Inc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,370 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,211 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Davenport And Co Ltd Company reported 357,120 shares. M&T Bancorp invested in 0.4% or 690,059 shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Salley & Assoc holds 68,021 shares. Adirondack has 13,801 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Beacon Fincl invested in 21,481 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Hartline Inv Corp accumulated 0.93% or 32,091 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,948 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7,373 shares to 11,842 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opes Acquisition Corp by 39,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

