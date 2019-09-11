Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) as Share Value Rose; Franco Nevada (FNV) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Cut Its Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78 billion, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.65. About 11,333 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $94.78. About 41,560 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares to 283,650 shares, valued at $40.45B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CRI) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,963 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments holds 0.86% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 1.08M shares. Cwm Llc reported 6 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,082 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 198,945 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.13% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 10,350 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 36,351 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 431,382 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 8,726 shares. 6,950 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Citigroup reported 146,452 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 76,988 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 1.32M were reported by Cbre Clarion Securities Lc.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $83.56 million for 53.85 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.