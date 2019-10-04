Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $10.63 Billion; Share Price Declined; As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Has Lowered by $850,982 Its Holding

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $857,000, down from 36,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 19.36 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company's stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 626,891 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Irving Paul H, worth $38,691.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus' Portfolios – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on January 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St." on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is East West Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EWBC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Does East West Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 132,782 are held by Community Finance Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 1,592 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 17,918 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 18,242 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 50,063 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.09% or 62,746 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 15,808 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 24,070 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Charter, New Hampshire-based fund reported 17,687 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 76,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 535,316 are owned by First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 25,648 shares. 21,459 were reported by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 18,893 shares to 138,768 shares, valued at $34.97 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 31,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,440 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.07% or 296,282 shares. Private Wealth has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested in 0.09% or 13,514 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca reported 320,713 shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Triangle Securities Wealth has 1.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 46,251 shares. 437,113 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants. Moreover, Ally has 1.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based L & S Inc has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Janney Cap Ltd holds 10,412 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 0.94% or 29,844 shares. Hightower Tru Lta stated it has 14,503 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 17,646 shares. 7,792 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Management Corporation. Glenmede Na accumulated 0.26% or 1.25 million shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).