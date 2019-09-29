Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Awm Investment Company Decreased Its Maxlinear (MXL) Position

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) stake by 62.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 41,033 shares as Maxlinear Inc. (MXL)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Awm Investment Company Inc holds 24,731 shares with $580,000 value, down from 65,764 last quarter. Maxlinear Inc. now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 311,959 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 18,893 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 138,768 shares with $34.97 billion value, down from 157,661 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $66.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 733,204 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 10.47% above currents $248.03 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 18.73 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc increased Turtle Beach Corporation stake by 40,000 shares to 560,543 valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spero Therapeutics Inc. stake by 36,019 shares and now owns 598,315 shares. Atomera Incorporated was raised too.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $8.55M for 46.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MXL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 0.20% more from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $749,170 activity. LITCHFIELD STEVEN G also bought $249,654 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares.