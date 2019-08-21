Hahn Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Sei Investments (WAB) by $79.03 Million as Share Price Rose; Advisory Research Cut Its Caseys General Stores (CASY) Holding by $413,312; Share Price Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85B, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 1.18M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video)

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Caseys General Stores (CASY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The hedge fund held 170,614 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.97 million, down from 173,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Caseys General Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.85. About 161,988 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL) by 74,893 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $8.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC) by 7,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,902 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.00 million for 21.59 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,862 shares to 32,458 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 914,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Incorporate (NASDAQ:FANG).

