Hahn Capital Management Decreased Jeld (KEYS) Position By $8.72 Billion; Last Week The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Analysts

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Jeld (KEYS) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 100,038 shares as Jeld (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 488,974 shares with $42.64B value, down from 589,012 last quarter. Jeld now has $17.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 922,755 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. CFRA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) latest ratings:

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KEYS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,307 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 541 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust Communications stated it has 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lateef Invest Mngmt Lp reported 327,704 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 8,777 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 27,353 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 25,045 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.53% or 76,303 shares. 960,748 are owned by Lord Abbett And Limited Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pitcairn has invested 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Garde Capital reported 6,933 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company LP reported 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 2.68M shares.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 23.22 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.