Hahn Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH); Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Freeport (FCX) Stake by $442,392; Shares Declined

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 billion, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 302,277 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,573 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149,000, down from 48,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 3.66M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 559 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 19,033 shares. 14,459 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advsr. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 0.85% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 559,707 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,602 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Lathrop Invest, Arkansas-based fund reported 81,345 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has 17 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual accumulated 4,213 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 1,390 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares to 283,650 shares, valued at $40.45B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS) by 100,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,974 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group (NYSE:CSL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955. Shares for $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,975 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Beech Hill Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 49,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 253,490 shares. 636 are held by Oakworth Capital. Oppenheimer And Company owns 108,135 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 13,464 shares. 120,830 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 36,616 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,124 shares. Grassi Mgmt has 96,750 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Masters Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.38% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Stifel Financial has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 45,837 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,923 shares to 15,228 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $160.80M for 25.16 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

