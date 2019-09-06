Hahn Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by $246.06 Million; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Raised Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 3836.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 55,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 56,448 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 2.90 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78B, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.26. About 99,555 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdg Gru has invested 1% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 7,500 shares. Blue Finance invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Federated Investors Pa has 2,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Whittier Trust Com accumulated 0.07% or 15,944 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 4,217 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 19,270 shares. Mackay Shields Limited reported 18,388 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 3,914 shares stake. Clearbridge Lc reported 604,098 shares. Kempen Capital Nv has invested 1.18% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 2,743 shares. Zacks Investment invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 89,631 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10,856 shares to 741,498 shares, valued at $36.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp (NYSE:EME) by 4,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,399 shares, and cut its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:HXL).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 19,214 shares to 206,354 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindsay Corp Com (NYSE:LNN) by 22,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,890 shares, and cut its stake in Sunrun Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,088 shares. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,731 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company. 75 are owned by Lifeplan Grp Inc Incorporated. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 17,736 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated holds 108,585 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.26M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 53,451 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 304,209 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsr. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Street reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 21,465 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Schulhoff Company stated it has 7,862 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation holds 0.04% or 7,837 shares.