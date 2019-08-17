Haemonetics (HAE) Valuation Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut by $2.56 Million Its Position; Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 73,956 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 67,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 29,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 134,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 163,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 208,216 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Haemonetics Corp (HAE) President & CEO Christopher Simon, Sold $609,924 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 6,040 shares. Macquarie Group has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 97,327 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 519,909 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 6,560 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Legal & General Gp Public Limited holds 0% or 59,335 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 37,285 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity reported 51,278 shares. Endurant Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 6,691 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.19% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 20,589 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 78,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 10,500 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,220 shares to 60,720 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 94,898 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3,525 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 26,960 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brinker Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,948 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.15% or 16,722 shares. Pennsylvania-based Permit Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parsons Mgmt Ri has 6,269 shares. 4,193 were reported by Citizens And Northern Corporation. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 5,043 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru reported 8,067 shares. Charter Trust Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2,950 are owned by Natl Registered Invest Advisor.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,530 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,532 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).