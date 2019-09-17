Haemonetics (HAE) Shares Rose While Eminence Capital LP Increased by $92.26 Million Its Stake; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Raised Murphy Usa (MUSA) Position by $410,760; Stock Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 690.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 768,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 880,219 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.93 million, up from 111,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 128,849 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 4,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 87,380 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, up from 82,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.16. About 107,073 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold MUSA shares while 76 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.40 million shares or 45.04% more from 26.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 73 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 50 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,945 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Sei Invs reported 5,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,193 shares. M&T State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). First Manhattan Co stated it has 2,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 117,910 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.09% or 19,939 shares. 2,590 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Lc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) or 2,959 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 27,972 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0.03% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 363,240 shares to 154,328 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,757 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

