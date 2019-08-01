Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Increased Stake by $1.66 Million; Fnb Pa (FNB) Market Valuation Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $8.58 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 857,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, down from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 2.31 million shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 728,979 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.77 million, up from 709,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $122.55. About 327,909 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership reported 15,070 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 82,128 shares. 66,398 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Franklin has invested 0.05% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 11,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 11,069 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Street has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.04% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). American Century holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 834,811 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 2,341 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc invested in 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 256,366 shares.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 52,390 shares to 299,354 shares, valued at $31.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,625 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.37% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Glenmede Trust Na has 3.88 million shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 14.30M shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Fj Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.03% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 10,391 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 3.16 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdings invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 34,822 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co accumulated 12,539 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport Lc has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6,824 activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider Bena Pamela A bought $6,040. 3,000 shares were bought by Dively Mary Jo, worth $35,441.