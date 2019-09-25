Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder Magnetar Financial Has Cut Stake by $2.99 Million as Stock Price Rose; Berkley W R (WRB) Shareholder Willow Creek Wealth Management Raised Its Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 24,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 9,150 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 34,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 209,605 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 5,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,438 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 94,344 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,845 shares to 3,194 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.04M for 44.79 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 29,453 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 219,785 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 2,000 shares. Amer Cap Mngmt invested in 0.82% or 158,735 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.21% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,989 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Co owns 3,095 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 105 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 78,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 114,740 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,415 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). M&T State Bank Corporation reported 3,504 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 27,371 shares.