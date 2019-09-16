Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Cut Position as Share Value Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased Holding in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by $459,264

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 74.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 350,190 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.14M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $126.05. About 244,013 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 3,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 18,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 14,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 152,643 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 260,522 shares to 4.51 million shares, valued at $151.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies In by 37,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,016 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) for 7,333 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140,280 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $108.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 139,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 44.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $15.90 million activity.