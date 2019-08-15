Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder American Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Its Position by $645,568 as Share Value Declined

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics (HAE) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 66,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 161,235 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 228,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 212,728 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co holds 0.14% or 14,621 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Proffitt & Goodson reported 1,319 shares. 17,242 were accumulated by North Star Investment Mgmt. Oppenheimer & Inc accumulated 132,578 shares. Schaller Inv Gp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,461 shares. Century Companies owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 679,753 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc accumulated 663 shares. 43,188 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi holds 0.92% or 45,383 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 56,745 shares. Comml Bank accumulated 343,659 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fin Services Corp invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bluecrest Limited owns 3,064 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.42 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.16M shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 755,877 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tudor Et Al holds 0.1% or 27,729 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 144 shares. 1,976 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 1,323 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 36,626 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 3,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 4,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management reported 562,167 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 277,814 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 78,158 shares stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity.