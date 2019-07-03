Haemonetics (HAE) Share Price Rose While Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Stake by $512,343; Holder Jefferies Group Has Lifted Prudential Finl (Call) (PRU) Stake

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 5,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,856 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, down from 14,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 164,624 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (Call) (PRU) by 209.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 20,790 shares to 37,323 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 483,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.23 million for 47.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity.

