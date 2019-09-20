Haemonetics (HAE) Reaches $129.71 After 6.00% Up Move; Sprott Has Lifted Coeur Mng (CDE) Stake By $800,845

Sprott Inc increased Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) stake by 24.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 160,169 shares as Coeur Mng Inc (CDE)’s stock rose 34.50%. The Sprott Inc holds 812,793 shares with $4.61 million value, up from 652,624 last quarter. Coeur Mng Inc now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 1.35M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 09/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Full-Year Production Guidance of 36.0 – 39.4 M Silver Equivalent Ounces Remains Unchanged

The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.92% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 207,811 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES TechnologyThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $6.62 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $137.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HAE worth $397.44 million more.

Among 4 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coeur Mining has $7.5000 highest and $5.2500 lowest target. $5.94’s average target is 18.33% above currents $5.02 stock price. Coeur Mining had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity.

Sprott Inc decreased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 700,306 shares to 697,727 valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CDE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 142.88 million shares or 7.72% more from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust owns 4,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,608 shares stake. Northern Trust holds 2.38M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). First Manhattan stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 187,840 shares. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Shufro Rose And Lc invested in 48,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Van Eck has invested 0.48% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). 500,000 are owned by Kennedy Cap. Sei Invs holds 0% or 136,451 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Vanguard Grp Inc has 16.72M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. Shares for $71,000 were bought by Whelan Thomas S. $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares were bought by Sandoval Brian E. $43,935 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH.

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Former Dundee, BHP, Northern Empire Geologist Joins Blue Lagoon As Chief Geologist – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Silver Stocks Are Soaring Again Today – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coeur to Present at the Denver Gold Forum – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Haemonetics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HAE) 12% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Haemonetics (HAE) Management Highlights From SMID Conference – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 139.48 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 8.70% above currents $129.71 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HAE in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained the shares of HAE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.26 million for 45.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.