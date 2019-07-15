Haemonetics (HAE) Reaches $123.22 52-Week High; Universal (UVV) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Universal Corp (UVV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 88 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 58 decreased and sold positions in Universal Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 20.26 million shares, down from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Universal Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 47 Increased: 64 New Position: 24.

The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) hit a new 52-week high and has $129.38 target or 5.00% above today’s $123.22 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.32 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $129.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $315.80M more. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 75,426 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation for 149,629 shares. Brandywine Trust Co owns 14,907 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 368,700 shares. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,578 shares.

More notable recent Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Universal Corporation’s (NYSE:UVV) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Universal Corp (UVV) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Corporation Updates Record Date and Annual Meeting Date – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Corporation Is An Ugly Play For Growth And Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Universal Corporation engages in leaf tobacco business worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. The firm processes and sells flue-cured and burley tobaccos, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 30,998 shares traded. Universal Corporation (UVV) has risen 11.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 19/04/2018 – Universal Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $433,253 activity.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 118.48 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.29M for 48.90 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Jefferies. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Cap Mngmt L P has 6,691 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 24,600 shares. Prudential holds 0.06% or 437,803 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.1% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 570 shares. 111,675 are held by Macquarie Gp Ltd. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 2,341 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 60,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 115,190 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 18,200 shares. 103 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 1.41 million were accumulated by Cap Rech Glob. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity. $2.43M worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shares were sold by Simon – Christopher.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Haemonetics Corp (HAE) President & CEO Christopher Simon, Sold $609,924 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.