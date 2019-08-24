Haemonetics (HAE) Position Raised by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Share Price Rose While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Raised Holding

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 728,979 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.77 million, up from 709,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 291,754 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 969,883 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO ENTERED $1B SR CREDIT LINE, EU350M TERM FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.45; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 392,511 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $89.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 42,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,053 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.