Haemonetics (HAE) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Raised Position; As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Value Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $382,800

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 73,685 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 billion, up from 38,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 301,135 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 880,135 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 0.01% or 70,364 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 40,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Catalyst Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 8,100 shares. Captrust Fin holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,277 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,466 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,000 are owned by Millrace Asset Inc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 15,117 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,931 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: November 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Haemonetics to Present at the 17th Morgan Stanley’s Annual Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Haemonetics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HAE) 12% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 12.83 million shares, valued at $26.26B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 330,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 240,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C Group Holdings A S has 0.17% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 552,400 shares. One Trading Lp owns 68,813 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Apis Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.88% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Wexford Capital L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 45,200 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 80,400 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 221,990 shares. Foresite Cap Ii Limited Liability invested in 1.67 million shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Granahan Investment Management Ma holds 0.07% or 50,685 shares. Provident Management Inc accumulated 403,318 shares. Jennison Limited reported 800,808 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 289 shares.