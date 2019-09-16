Haemonetics (HAE) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Holding by $360,000; Holder King Wealth Management Group Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 304,902 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 27,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 22,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.90 million activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.