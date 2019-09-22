Haemonetics (HAE) Holder Natixis Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Share Price Rose While Gabelli Funds Has Upped by $28.66 Million Its Holding

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 206,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 785,599 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.70M, up from 579,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

Natixis decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 2,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 7,211 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $868,000, down from 9,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 904,064 shares traded or 145.89% up from the average. Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43

Analysts await Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 45.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Hamonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 353,950 shares to 699,393 shares, valued at $36.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 7,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer invested in 41,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 480 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0% in Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake. Cardinal Mgmt holds 0.28% in Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 8,102 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 17,873 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 12,931 shares in its portfolio. 3,346 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 266,493 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 120,070 shares. 23,550 were reported by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 162,467 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% in Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity.

More notable recent Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Haemonetics to Present at the 17th Morgan Stanley’s Annual Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Haemonetics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HAE) 12% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hamonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Haemonetics Corporation’s (NYSE:HAE) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Invest Mngmt LP reported 12,429 shares. 239,531 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru Com. Security Tru Company has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 43,613 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. M Kraus Co has 21,533 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36,318 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl has 2.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 542,000 shares. Ntv Asset Lc stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 5.36M shares or 1.37% of the stock. Symmetry Peak Ltd Llc has 7,500 shares. Schulhoff & invested in 9,398 shares. Gruss And Company Inc holds 6,500 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 278,413 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tredegar Inds Inc (NYSE:TG) by 42,200 shares to 519,000 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,000 shares, and cut its stake in Otter Tail Corporation Com (NASDAQ:OTTR).