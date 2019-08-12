Haemonetics (HAE) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Trimmed Holding by $522,348; Columbus Circle Investors Decreased Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $4.35 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 5,899 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 11,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $133.37. About 155,015 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 12,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 238,666 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.23 million, down from 251,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $10.26 during the last trading session, reaching $336.44. About 624,907 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 3 shares. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 85,800 shares. Lincoln National owns 724 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 300,437 shares. 1,930 are held by Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Co. Pinnacle Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 0.39% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,250 shares. 31,958 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest has invested 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 47,098 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 108,483 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 3,597 shares in its portfolio. Cim Limited Company reported 3,621 shares stake.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.15 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 46,328 shares to 89,947 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 6,691 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Axiom Limited Liability De reported 22,752 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Com Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 12,531 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 4,612 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 169,349 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 27,089 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 5.64 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 8,834 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 46,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 312 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.08% or 82,128 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 24,683 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 3,300 shares. Strs Ohio owns 19,000 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 73,731 shares to 355,035 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Ptrn LP (NYSE:APU) by 12,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).