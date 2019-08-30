Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Both Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 104 7.00 N/A 1.04 117.05 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 130 3.09 N/A 3.62 32.45

Table 1 highlights Haemonetics Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Varian Medical Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Haemonetics Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Haemonetics Corporation is presently more expensive than Varian Medical Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.82 beta indicates that Haemonetics Corporation is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation. Its rival Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Haemonetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Haemonetics Corporation and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.41% for Haemonetics Corporation with consensus price target of $141. Competitively the consensus price target of Varian Medical Systems Inc. is $174, which is potential 63.15% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Varian Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Haemonetics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Haemonetics Corporation shares and 94.4% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares. Haemonetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation was more bullish than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Haemonetics Corporation.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.