Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Comparison side by side

Both Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 105 6.99 N/A 1.04 117.05 TransEnterix Inc. 2 10.68 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Haemonetics Corporation and TransEnterix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36%

Volatility & Risk

Haemonetics Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransEnterix Inc.’s 2.31 beta is the reason why it is 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Haemonetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, TransEnterix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. TransEnterix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Haemonetics Corporation and TransEnterix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Haemonetics Corporation has a 5.59% upside potential and an average price target of $141.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Haemonetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of TransEnterix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation has 22.02% stronger performance while TransEnterix Inc. has -39.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats TransEnterix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.