Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) Comparison side by side

Since Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 96 6.39 N/A 1.04 95.37 The Cooper Companies Inc. 286 6.30 N/A 7.22 40.30

Table 1 highlights Haemonetics Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Cooper Companies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Haemonetics Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Haemonetics Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Cooper Companies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Haemonetics Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.7% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Cooper Companies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation are 2.4 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor The Cooper Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Haemonetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Haemonetics Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The downside potential is -2.59% for Haemonetics Corporation with average price target of $117.5. The Cooper Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $320.67 average price target and a -3.62% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Haemonetics Corporation is looking more favorable than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Haemonetics Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation 3.08% 14.22% 15.65% -10.88% 13.86% -0.58% The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation had bearish trend while The Cooper Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Haemonetics Corporation.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.