Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Comparing side by side

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 105 6.99 N/A 1.04 117.05 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 78 10.16 N/A -1.87 0.00

Demonstrates Haemonetics Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Haemonetics Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival iRhythm Technologies Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. iRhythm Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Haemonetics Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Haemonetics Corporation’s upside potential is 5.59% at a $141 average price target. Competitively the average price target of iRhythm Technologies Inc. is $80, which is potential 5.10% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Haemonetics Corporation is looking more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats iRhythm Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.