Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Contrasting side by side

Since Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 101 7.15 N/A 1.04 117.05 Avanos Medical Inc. 43 2.63 N/A -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Haemonetics Corporation and Avanos Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Haemonetics Corporation and Avanos Medical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Avanos Medical Inc.’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation. Its rival Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.2 respectively. Avanos Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Haemonetics Corporation and Avanos Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Haemonetics Corporation’s upside potential is 2.64% at a $141 consensus target price. Avanos Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus target price and a 52.74% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Avanos Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Haemonetics Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Haemonetics Corporation shares and 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. 0.7% are Haemonetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation had bullish trend while Avanos Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats Avanos Medical Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.