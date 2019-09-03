Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) Contrasting side by side

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics Corporation 105 6.91 N/A 1.04 117.05 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.91 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Haemonetics Corporation and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Haemonetics Corporation and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -135.2% -105.6%

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics Corporation has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc.’s beta is -0.87 which is 187.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Haemonetics Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akers Biosciences Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Akers Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Haemonetics Corporation and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$141 is Haemonetics Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Haemonetics Corporation and Akers Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.5%. About 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.67% -8.66% -48.87% -63.79% -83.26% -62.83%

For the past year Haemonetics Corporation had bullish trend while Akers Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Haemonetics Corporation beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.