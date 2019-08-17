HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Western Alliance Bancorporation Has 1.53 Sentiment

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 156 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 102 cut down and sold their stock positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation. The hedge funds in our database now own: 84.00 million shares, down from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Alliance Bancorporation in top ten stock positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 84 Increased: 110 New Position: 46.

Analysts expect HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 28.85% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. HMLP’s profit would be $12.28 million giving it 11.28 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP’s analysts see -2.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 71,357 shares traded. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has declined 3.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HMLP News: 18/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH.OL – SAYS THE COMPANY CONTINUES TO OPERATE IN A TENDERING MARKET WITH SOLID DEMAND FOR LNG AND MANY BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 06/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners Raises Distribution to 44c Vs. 43c; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF; 31/05/2018 – HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD HLNGH; 31/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners 1Q Rev $34.9M; 05/04/2018 – HOEGH LNG: CURRENTLY IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS FOR INTERMEDIATE EMPLOYMENT OF HÖEGH ESPERANZA ON A COMBINED FSRU AND LNGC CONTRACT WITH SEASONAL USE IN FSRU MODE UNTIL ANTICIPATED START DATE OF l…; 16/05/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP – Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Hoegh LNG Partners LP Announces 2018 Annual Meeting

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39M for 8.95 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation for 786,382 shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 126,926 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 5.26% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 3.69% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 331,600 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

H??egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $554.48 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

